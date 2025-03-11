Federal Varsity Lokoja reopens after shutdown over students’ protest

Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has reopened for commencement of academic activities after three weeks shutdown over students’ protest.

Dr Rebecca Okojie, the Registrar and Secretary of Council of the University, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Lokoja.

Okojie said that the university would reopen on Tuesday, March 11, while lectures would commence from Monday, March 17.

SPONSOR AD

According to her, the reopening of the institution was sequel to an emergency meeting held by Senate on Monday, March 10.

“The senate approved the reopening of the University with effect from Tuesday, March 11.

“The decision is following the ongoing efforts and consultations in several quarters to address the challenges which led to road mishaps that resulted in the loss of lives of five students and serious injury to some others, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the management of university had shut down the institution following a threat by students to block the Abuja-Lagos Highway over the truck accident that killed five of their mates.

“Following the unfortunate incident, the students barricaded the gates of the university in spite of interventions from the state government as well as frantic efforts and appeals by the university management for calm.

“Based on the advice of the security agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice Chancellor, after due consultation with management, decided to, on behalf of the senate to shut down the university indefinitely on Feb. 20,” Okojie had said. (NAN)