Federal might won’t work in Bayelsa gov’ship election — Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said those boasting that they would win the November governorship election in the state whether people voted for them…

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said those boasting that they would win the November governorship election in the state whether people voted for them or not should have a rethink, stressing that Federal might will not help any politician that has been rejected by the people.

Addressing members of the PDP National Campaign Council, stakeholders and party leaders at the party’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Diri who is candidate of the party in the election said the PDP is already coasting to victory, but stressed that they would not take the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties for granted.

The governor said, “There are so many APC members who have come out openly to say in Abuja we are APC. But in Bayelsa, we are PDP. So when we go for this campaign we should be seen to be accepting them. On ground like everyone has attested to, it is like 80-20 percent election, but we will not take it for granted because somebody is boasting that whether the people like it or not he is going to win.

“I am not very sure that even the federal might that we used to know of, I am not sure that there will be any federal might for a candidate that has been roundly rejected by the people. The federal government is also not a government that will be anti-democracy; the federal government will stand to defend democracy.

“We are in a democratic system and I believe that if we work well and we do not take it for granted, we have already won. It is not over until it is over.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...