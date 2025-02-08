Federal Civil Service Commission must address glitches in recruitment process

The ongoing mass recruitment exercise by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has sparked hope among thousands of unemployed Nigerians. However, rather than being a seamless and transparent process, the exercise has been marred by technical glitches that have left many frustrated. Reports of difficulties in accessing the recruitment portal, frequent downtimes, and hitches during registration have raised serious concerns about the commission’s preparedness to handle a recruitment exercise of this magnitude.

The government’s effort to create employment opportunities is commendable, especially in a country where youth unemployment remains a critical challenge. However, the credibility of this recruitment exercise is now being questioned due to the difficulties faced by applicants. Many Nigerians who were eager to apply for these jobs have been unable to do so, not because they lack the required qualifications but due to technical failures.

The importance of a fair and transparent recruitment process cannot be overemphasised. The Federal Civil Service is an institution that plays a crucial role in the governance of Nigeria. Therefore, the selection of candidates must be based on merit, rather than favoritism, nepotism, or political influence.

SPONSOR AD

The Federal Civil Service Commission should have anticipated the high volume of traffic that would be directed to its recruitment portal and put adequate measures in place to ensure a smooth registration process. Given Nigeria’s high unemployment rate, it was expected that thousands, if not millions, of applicants would attempt to access the portal simultaneously. Yet, the commission appears to have been caught unprepared, leading to avoidable frustrations among applicants.

A recruitment process that is riddled with technical difficulties discourages competent individuals from applying. Some applicants may eventually give up after several failed attempts. This defeats the essence of a competitive recruitment process aimed at selecting the best candidates for available vacancies.

To address these issues, the FCSC must immediately upgrade its recruitment portal to handle large traffic volumes efficiently. Engaging competent IT experts to resolve these technical glitches should be a priority. Furthermore, the commission should consider extending the application deadline to accommodate those who have been unable to register due to no fault of theirs.

Beyond fixing the technical challenges, the FCSC must ensure that the recruitment process is transparent and merit-driven. One of the biggest concerns among Nigerians is that government job recruitments are often characterised by favouritism, nepotism, and underhand dealings. If this exercise is to be taken seriously, the commission must demonstrate that it is committed to fairness.

A transparent process requires clear criteria for selection, proper screening mechanisms, and public disclosure of shortlisted candidates. Additionally, there should be an independent monitoring body to oversee the exercise and ensure that no candidate is unfairly sidelined. The recruitment should be a reflection of competence and equal opportunity.

The Federal Civil Service Commission has a responsibility to conduct this recruitment exercise in a manner that upholds integrity and fairness. The current technical glitches must be addressed immediately to ensure that all qualified Nigerians have an equal opportunity to apply. More importantly, the commission must guarantee that selection is based on merit. At a time when trust in public institutions is waning, conducting a credible and transparent recruitment process will go a long way in restoring public confidence in the civil service. The government must not allow another opportunity for employment creation to be tainted by inefficiency and corruption.

Ongwu Daniel, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Utako, Abuja