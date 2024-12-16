✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

FEC renames UniAbuja to Yakubu Gowon University

    By Baba Martins 
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has renamed the university of Abuja as Yakubu Gowon University. 
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, after the FEC meeting preceded over by President Bola Tinubu.
Addressing State House Correspondents, the Minister said the move was aimed at honouring the former Head of state and elder Statesman, Yakubu Gowon.
The Minister also said the decision “will go through the National Assembly, but FEC has taken that decision”.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories