FEC renames UniAbuja as Yakubu Gowon University

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has renamed the university of Abuja as Yakubu Gowon University.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, after the FEC meeting preceded over by President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing State House Correspondents, the Minister said the move was aimed at honouring the former Head of state and elder Statesman, Yakubu Gowon.

The Minister also said the decision “will go through the National Assembly, but FEC has taken that decision”.