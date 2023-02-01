FEC okays N15.57bn for road construction refunds, other projects

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N15,569,016,812 for various contracts in the Ministries of Works and Housing; Education as well as Industry, Trade and Investment.…

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N15,569,016,812 for various contracts in the Ministries of Works and Housing; Education as well as Industry, Trade and Investment.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola, said: “The two states that had outstanding with respect to eligible roads were Plateau and Borno States and Council approved the refund of N6,601,769,470. 99 in favour of Plateau and the sum of N3,084,787,113. 34 for Borno State.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said the council approved N1,803,556,537 contract for the construction of a package sewage system for the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority’s head office within the Liberty Free Zone in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State with the completion period of 10 months. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the FEC approved N4,078,903,692 for three contracts in the Osun State University, Osogbo; the Federal University, Lokoja and the National Commission for Nomadic Education.

He said the council also approved the memorandum that sought the takeover of the David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi, by the federal government as well as the change of the name of the institution to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences through an approved bill to be transmitted to the National Assembly.