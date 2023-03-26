FEC mourns Oladipo Diya

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has expressed shock over the death of…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has expressed shock over the death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt.Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd), which sad event occurred on Sunday, 26th March, 2023.

Lt. Gen. Diya (rtd) served as the Chief of General Staff to the late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Poor power, unskilled teachers, cost of gadgets affecting digital education in Nigeria

I am contented with life – Dr Halima Adamu

The SGF describes Gen. Diya as a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in his various functions as the Military Governor of Ogun State (1984 – 1985), Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of General Staff (1993 – 1997); as well as a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.

“FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest,” Mustapha said in a statement signed by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).