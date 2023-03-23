FEC approves revised seeds policy

The Federal Executive Council has approved the revised 2022 National Agricultural Seed Policy to ensure farmers have access to best and quality seeds that will…

The Federal Executive Council has approved the revised 2022 National Agricultural Seed Policy to ensure farmers have access to best and quality seeds that will promote food security.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, said the National Agricultural Seed Council of Nigeria which, would serve as the implementing agency, would work within a department in the ministry with other MDAs, civil society and international organisations involved in agricultural matters.

He said Port Harcourt had been selected as the hub for the 25,000 metric tons of wheat expected from Ukraine just as Russia had also extended its supply of grains to the country through the United Nations arrangement.

While noting that the wheat consignment from Ukraine was already on the high sea, he said the hub would create economic activities in the area.