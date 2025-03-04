FEC approves N507bn for Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N507 billion for Section Two of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, covering 164 kilometres.

The Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Monday after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the approved fund was part of the sum of N733 billion okayed for road infrastructure projects across different regions of the country.

SPONSOR AD

The minister said FEC also approved N24 billion for the construction of Abakpa Flyover in Enugu State, which borders the 82 Division Army Barracks, adding that the project was awarded to CCECC to ease traffic congestion in the area.

He said council further approved N55 billion for the dualisation of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, which connects Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

The minister also dismissed insinuations that President Tinubu’s administration was favouring the South over the North in the allocation of projects especially roads.

Umahi emphasised that project approvals were based on memos submitted for consideration and not regional considerations.

Addressing concerns raised by some senators, he said, “The President is committed to completing all the inherited projects. Most of the projects we come here to announce are inherited projects, and the President is committed to continuing them.

“Let me correct that impression because I am not qualified to write to the Senate President to do so. The fact remains that it is the memo that comes to FEC that is approved.”

He said the projects brought before FEC might favour a particular region at some point but did not reflect a deliberate skewing of allocations.

“If tomorrow, a big project is approved for the South-East, nobody should start saying it is unfair,” he stressed.