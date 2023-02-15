FEC approves $53.1m to boost power supply

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 53.1 million dollars and N2.1 billion as local components for the procurement and installation of electrical conductors to…

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 53.1 million dollars and N2.1 billion as local components for the procurement and installation of electrical conductors to boost power supply across the country.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the conductors, when installed, would help address the challenge of constant tripping of circuit breakers due to the overloading of electricity lines.

“The total amount for these four components of conductors is $53,131, 128.93 plus an onshore component of N2, 127, 068, 626. 45,” he said.

Aliyu said the new conductors would be used to upgrade existing power lines, with the aim of enhancing their efficiency.

“These are existing lines which are being upgraded. The wires will be removed and new ones put in place and the difference is that the new ones will be more efficient because they carry more load than the old ones.

“They will reduce sagging because once the wires are aged, they will sag and they become vulnerable and heavier.

”So, these ones are lighter and can carry more electricity so it will improve efficiency and address the challenges of constant tripping of the breakers due to the overloading of these lines,” the minister said.

Aliyu listed the four components of the contract to include: 173 kilometres Kubotso- Hadeja line; 105 kilometres Kumbotso-Kankiya line; 90-kilometre Benin-Irrua line and 72 kilometres Irrua-Okpella.

Other components are 48 kilometres Okpella-Okenne, 58 kilometres Okenna-Ajaokuta lines and 394 kilometres Gombe-Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri line.

The minister also disclosed that FEC approved a N1.46 billion contract for the procurement of 20 transformers ratio analysers for the Transmission Company of Nigeria. (NAN)