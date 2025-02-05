FEC approves 14 road projects for N287.73bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved about N287.725b for 14 road projects across the country under the Federal Ministry of Works.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi after the FEC meeting on Tuesday.

Umahi told State House correspondents that the projects were in line with the policy of the renewed hope administration “to review, rescope and prioritise all the ongoing inherited projects”.

He said FEC approved about 14 projects and gave the names of the projects as the re-scoping of Agaye-Kachia-Baro Road in Niger State, for N22 billion, the rehabilitation of Odukpani Junction- Apeti Central section of Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja Road for N26.335 billion, the Abeokuta-Ajibo Road to Iyana Mosa Road in Ogun State for N10.89 billion.

And the Inoma- Iyaka- Abaji section of Ibaji-Odulu-Ajibu Road in Anambra State for N9.33 billion.

Others were the construction at Umuahai-Ikuano-Ikot-Ekpene Road, Umuahia-Umudike for N14.37 billion, the Kaduna-Jos Road in Kaduna and Plateau states (phase one) for N33.423 billion, the Yola-Fufore-Gurin Road in Adamawa State for N11.81 billion, the Ijebu-Igbotita in Ogun State for N13 billion and the Lamido Road in Taraba State for N7.68 billion.

It also included the Nkomoro-Isu Road in Enugu and Ebonyi states for N14.49 billion, the Ikot-Ekpene border- Aba-Owerri Road dualization for N11.55 billion, the Gashi-Bayamari section 2 in Yobe State for N9.68 billion and the Ikorodu-Shagamu Road in Lagos for N27.59 billion among others.

Umahi said FEC stepped down memo for the building of the FERMA headquarters to give room for further research on the project.