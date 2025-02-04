FEC approves $1.07bn for health sector reform, HIV

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has set up a multi-ministerial committee to develop a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions, following the recent executive order by US President Donald Trump to reassess and realign foreign aid, including a 90-day pause on development assistance.

This was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

The council also approved a total of $1.07 billion in financing for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme, as well as an N4.8 billion allocation for HIV treatment.

Explaining the key components of the approval, Pate said the FEC discussed the implications of recent US policy changes on Nigeria’s health programmes, particularly regarding HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria funding.

“A multi-ministerial committee, including representatives from the ministries of finance, health, defense, and environment, as well as the governors’ forum, has been tasked with developing a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions.

“This administration is committed to ensuring that those receiving treatment do not experience interruptions,” Pate assured.

“We appreciate the US government’s contributions over the years and remain committed to a constructive partnership while strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system with domestic resources,” Pate said.

He said, “With these decisions, the Nigerian government has reinforced its focus on healthcare, human capital development, and financial sustainability, setting the stage for transformative improvements in the nation’s social services sector.

He further elaborated on the key components of the financing, stating that the HOPE programme aligns with the administration’s agenda to strengthen human capital development.

As part of broader healthcare reforms, the council also approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months. This initiative, Pate emphasised, underscores the federal government’s commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed that the World Bank’s concessional financing arm, the International Development Association (IDA), has provided two concessional loans of $500 million each, alongside $70 million in grant funding from other international bodies.

Edun said in addition to health sector reforms, the Nigeria Customs Service secured FEC approval for projects worth N20 billion, including procurement of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and the construction of forward bases in remote areas, alongside a N1 billion life insurance policy for officers.