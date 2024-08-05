February fire in NNPC well rages as FG probes fresh outbreak  

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has disclosed that it is investigating the cause of a fire incident at Akaso 4 Wellhead operated by…

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has disclosed that it is investigating the cause of a fire incident at Akaso 4 Wellhead operated by NNPC 18 Operating Limited.

It also said a February 2024 fire outbreak at the company’s Alakiri Well 9T was still raging while efforts were being made to put it out.

The Commission in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, Mrs Olaide Shonola said the fresh incident, which has extended along the adjacent riverbank in the Niger Delta, was reported to have occurred on August 2, 2024 at about 11:12pm.

The Commission also disclosed that NNPC 18 Operating Limited had confirmed that “a rapid response emergency team has been deployed to secure the well, address the incident and isolate the affected area using spill containment materials to prevent further spread and contamination of the environment. They are also planning to start the oil recovery process immediately.”

“The company has deployed a Naval Houseboat within the incident area and established community surveillance to monitor the situation. The cause of the incident is not yet known. Meanwhile, a joint investigation with relevant stakeholders is being planned to determine the cause and the area of impact,” the statement added. Kwara: Over 5,000 demolition victims seek compensation from NNPCL

Atiku, Soyinka, Falana, others pick holes in Tinubu’s speech

Mrs Shonola stated that the Akaso Well 4 had been out of operation for a significant period of time.

She added, “As a reminder, the fire at the company’s Alakiri Well 9T, which started on February 23, 2024, is still raging. The contractor engaged to deal with the situation, Kenyon International West Africa Company, is facing some challenges in putting out the fire.

“They are now planning to deploy the total oxygen extraction method instead of the heat extraction method currently being deployed. The equipment fabrication is 100% complete and the contractor is awaiting mobilisation from the well owners. Contractor personnel are on-site monitoring the incident.