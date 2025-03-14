FCTA to rehabilitate 14 hospitals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has earmarked 14 district hospitals for general rehabilitation and provision of medical equipment in the 2025 budget.
Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe disclosed this while unveiling the revamped VIP ward named after Nyesom Wike at the Maitama District Hospital, Thursday.
She said the initiative was aimed at tackling the critical health infrastructure challenge, and repositioning the medical centres for efficient service delivery.
According to her, the renovation of the VIP ward only started in Maitama and would be extended to the remaining 13 hospitals to make them comfortable for both patients and doctors.
The mandate secretary revealed that the Nyesom Wike VIP ward will be free for doctors and nurses within the health system.
He said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had also approved the replacement of 315 health workers across all the hospitals.
