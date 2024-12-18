FCTA to enforce ban on office hawking from January

The FCT Administration Tuesday said it has perfected plans to fully enforce the ban on hawking around the office premises.

Head, Internal Security, Sunday Olubiyi, Department of Security Services, made this known during a press briefing in Abuja.

Sunday said that the administration had resolved to tighten up security surveillance in and around office premises, to forestall incidences of theft and other crimes.

He noted that the full enforcement would commence by January next year.

Earlier, the Director, Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, disclosed that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who recently distributed 50 operational vehicles to security agencies, had reiterated his commitments to the protection of lives and properties in Abuja.