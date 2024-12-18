✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

FCTA to enforce ban on office hawking from January

FCTA

The FCT Administration Tuesday said it has perfected plans to fully enforce the ban on hawking around the office premises.

Head, Internal Security, Sunday Olubiyi, Department of Security Services, made this known during a press briefing in Abuja.

Sunday said that the administration had resolved to tighten up security surveillance in and around office premises, to forestall incidences of theft and other crimes.

SPONSOR AD

He noted that the full enforcement would commence by January next year.

Earlier, the Director, Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, disclosed that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who recently distributed 50 operational vehicles to security agencies, had reiterated his commitments to the protection of lives and properties in Abuja.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories