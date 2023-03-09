FCTA to cut water supply in Abuja for 2 days

…Asks residents to make reservation The FCT Water Board has announced that water supply to major areas of Abuja will be disrupted for two…

The FCT Water Board has announced that water supply to major areas of Abuja will be disrupted for two days.

The management, in a statement, said the disruption, which would be from Thursday, March 9, to Friday March 10, was to allow emergency maintenance service on the major trunk pipes.

The statement listed areas to be affected to include Utako, Life Camp, Jabi, Gwarimpa, Wuye, Mabushi, Katampe, Apo, Durumi, Games Village and Galadimawa.

The statement reads in part: “Accordingly, residents in these areas are advised to store and preserve water to last them during the period.

“Normal water supply will be restored on Saturday, March 11. The FCT Water board regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”