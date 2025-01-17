FCTA to charge vandals with economic sabotage, toughens security measures

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that individuals caught vandalising public infrastructure will now face charges of economic sabotage, a decisive move aimed at addressing the increasing threat posed by such activities.

The decision was reached during the first Security Council meeting of 2025, chaired by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, emphasised the need for stricter penalties, noting that lenient punishments have allowed vandals to continue their activities.

He said, “Many of these criminals are fined as little as ₦2,000 or given 24 strokes of the cane. This does nothing to deter them. Going forward, we will charge them with economic sabotage and, in severe cases, attempted murder or murder.’’

He highlighted the dangers posed by vandalism, such as the removal of manhole covers, which often lead to fatal accidents.

“These acts are enough to kill residents of the Federal Capital Territory. Imagine driving at night and falling into an open manhole. This is not just about infrastructure—it’s about lives,” CP Disu stated.

He urged residents to view public infrastructure as shared property and report suspicious activities. “If you see something, say something. Let’s join hands to protect what belongs to all of us,” he added.

The council also resolved to enforce a two-week ban on the operations of pantekas (scrap metal dealers) to profile operators and ensure only legitimate businesses remain. Scavenging activities have similarly been restricted to designated dump sites outside the city centre and suburbs.

“We are shutting down pantekas for two weeks starting tomorrow to conduct proper profiling. Scavengers, too, must now limit their activities to dump sites. They have no business in the city centre or residential areas,” the CP announced.

Addressing the persistent threat of “one chance” robbery, CP Disu revealed that the police made significant progress in 2024 by recovering 21 operational vehicles used by the criminals.

“Most of these vehicles were fully tinted, making it difficult for victims to seek help. We will continue with the intelligence-driven patrols and strategies that worked last year to reduce these crimes,” he said.

He explained that the criminals’ activities are treated as armed robbery and, in some cases, kidnapping under the law.

The commissioner also responded to inquiries about the bomb blast in Bwari, assuring residents that investigations are ongoing. “We are doing everything possible to unravel the matter. When the time is right, I will provide an update on our findings,” he said.