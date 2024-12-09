FCTA promises skills devt as Abuja Enterprise graduates 58 youth entrepreneurs

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA), Mrs Grace Adayilo, has expressed the willingness of the FCT Administration to sustain the development of entrepreneurial skills being carried out by Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) for all residents of the territory, especially the youth.

Mrs Adayilo stated this on Friday during the grand finale of the second batch of the 2024 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP).

Adayilo stressed the need for the youth to be equipped with skills that would enable them to compete in today’s global society where innovation and creativity drive the economies of many nations.

Represented by the Director of Information and Communication in the FCTA, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the head of service disclosed that Abuja Enterprise Agency was set up as the FCT’s vehicle for enterprise development with the mandate to develop and implement programmes aimed at fostering job opportunities and engendering economic prosperity.

Emmanuel Tor Tiv, Team Lead, AEA’s Corporate Communications, quoted Adayilo, as emphasising that the YEP is conceived by the FCT Administration to encourage the culture of entrepreneurship and self-reliance amongst the National Youth Service Corps Members (NYSC) to help them build their entrepreneurial capacity to become job creators instead of walking the streets as job seekers.

In his remarks, the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abuja Enterprise Agency, Mr Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, said the training had equipped the youth with entrepreneurial knowledge and the capacity to initiate, develop and run successful business.