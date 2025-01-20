FCTA opens up Abuja communities with 9km road project

Work on the 9 kilometre-Paikon Kore-Ibwa road project in Gwagwalada Area Council has reached an advanced stage.

Abuja Metro reports that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had last year awarded the reconstruction of the road with a completion timeline of December last year.

Our reporter, who has been monitoring the project, reports that over 70 communities in the area council have been reconnected to other parts of the council as a result of the project.

SPONSOR AD

The villages situated between Paikonkore and Ibwa communities were reportedly cut off from other parts of the territory due to the deplorable road and a dilapidated link bridge connecting both communities.

Residents of benefiting communities, who are predominantly farmers, say the road construction has not only opened up their communities, but also helped boost their livelihoods as they can now move their farm produce to markets across the FCT.

The Community Liaison Officer on the project, Ibrahim Maikeri, told journalists who were in the communities to get feedback on the project impact, that over 70 communities along that road stretch have been positively impacted by the road construction.

He said the Paikonkore-Ibwa road had long been neglected after it was first constructed over 5 decades ago, thereby making it difficult for farmers to sell their products outside Paikonkore due to the deplorable state of the road.

“This road has been in existence even before the creation of FCT, around 1976, but there had been no other maintenance since then and that’s why it was in a deplorable state until it was reconstructed.

“As you can see the state of the road has actually changed. The road was changed because of God Almighty, and because of honourable minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who has deemed it fit to bring this project down to Gwagwalada, and not only Gwagwalada, but to remember the people of Paikonkore and Ibua community.

“For decades, the road had actually affected the lives of the people here. We were finding it difficult to transport our farm produce to the city centre especially Gwagwalada and its environs. But with the construction of Paiko to Ibwa road, it will enhance interaction between communities and help us in bringing down our farm produce to the markets. It will also help address some of the security challenges we face in the community,” he said.

While also appreciating the FCT Administration for ensuring that the bridge linking both communities was properly reconstructed, Maikeri noted that students from the communities can now easily attend schools in neighbouring villages.

Reacting to the development, the Aguma of Gwagwalada and the Chairman, Traditional Council of Chiefs, Gwagwalada Area Council, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Magaji, commended the FCT minister for his resilience over the several projects being carried across the FCT.

One of the palace chiefs who spoke on behalf of the Aguma, Umar-Faruk Abubakar, specifically thanked the minister for picking up projects that were neglected by previous administrations in Gwagwalada.

In his words, “The Paikonkore Road is under Gwagwalada Area Council. We also want to appreciate the Honorable Minister for having said it and done it.

“Years before now, if you are asked to go to Ibwa, you begin to think, are you going to fly or do you need a helicopter to go? But today, in the infinite mercy of God Almighty, as the Honorable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, he has said it and has done it.

“Now in the next 10-15 minutes from Paikonkore, you are already in Ibwa. So, there is nothing that is better than what he has done on that road. So, we continue to thank him.”

The contractor in charge of the project, Setraco Nigeria Ltd., disclosed that the project had been completed two weeks before the December deadline given to them and since handed over to the Satellite Towns Development Department.

Senior Project Manager in the company, Senaka Rupanetti, attributed the speed to the communities’ corporation as well as the support from the FCT Administration.

“The community gave us full support and they are very happy with the way the project was handled.”