FCTA officials begin tour of Abuja waste dumpsites

The FCT Satellite Towns Development Department has embarked on a dumpsite visitation tour within the six area councils to ensure that waste evacuation and necessary interventions are being carried out as expected by the contractors.

A statement from the STDD’s PRO, Meeme Felicia, stated that the Coordinator, Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, accompanied by the Director of Environmental Services, Mr. Dawuda Akun, and other environmental staff had visited Kubwa, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji and others.

The STDD coordinator, during the tour, addressed the contractors in the various area councils, advising them to take the evaluation exercises seriously and ensure that they are completed on time to avoid littered environments.

Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu emphasised the importance of keeping the satellite towns clean and green, stating that it’s a collective responsibility that requires the efforts of everyone, not just the government.

He urged residents in all the area councils to take ownership of their environment, clean up and avoid dumping waste in drainages to prevent flooding, lesser fever, and other epidemic diseases. This stance is in line with the department’s goal of promoting a cleaner environment, as seen in the previous sensitisation programme by the Department.

The coordinator reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to providing essential amenities in the satellite towns, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mission of the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the leadership of the FCT Minister.