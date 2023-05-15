FCTA moves to hasten Abuja Master Plan implementation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stepped up effort to hasten the implementation of the Abuja Master Plan. The FCT Minister, Malam Musa…

The FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello, on Friday, called on stakeholders to evolve ways that would correct grey areas impeding the implementation.

He stated this at the maiden retreat organised for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) board members and the executive management committee.

Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Bashir Mai-Bornu, called on the officials of the authority and other stakeholders to work out modalities that would incorporate key areas that would strengthen the development of the city.

He noted that, “Abuja has been really rightly described as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, just as the FCT is the fastest growing subnational in the country. This translates into more work for the FCDA as you try to cope with the rapid expansion of the city and ever-changing structures and dynamics of society.”

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Shehu Ahmad, said that despite the challenges of distortion and illegal structures across the territory, efforts were ongoing to meet up with the requirements of developing the nation’s capital.

He described the retreat as an avenue for discussions on how to correct illegalities being faced by FCDA in meeting up with the Abuja Master Plan.