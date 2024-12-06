✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

FCTA investing in road infrastructure to open up communities – Wike

wike
wike
    By .

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday the FCT Administration (FCTA) is investing in road infrastructure to open up locked communities in the territory.

Wike stated this at the inauguration of construction of a three-kilometre access road to communities around Plot 18, Giri District, Abuja.

The minister added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy site, located in the area, would also benefit from the road project.

SPONSOR AD

He pointed out that the Giri District in Abuja is not developing at par with other districts due to lack of access road and other basic infrastructure.

He expressed optimism that “With an access road, everybody will come and develop the area and that is what we are looking for. (NAN)

“Some of you who own plots here will also benefit from the road when completed.” 

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories