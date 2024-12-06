FCTA investing in road infrastructure to open up communities – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday the FCT Administration (FCTA) is investing in road infrastructure to open up locked communities in the territory.

Wike stated this at the inauguration of construction of a three-kilometre access road to communities around Plot 18, Giri District, Abuja.

The minister added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy site, located in the area, would also benefit from the road project.

He pointed out that the Giri District in Abuja is not developing at par with other districts due to lack of access road and other basic infrastructure.

He expressed optimism that “With an access road, everybody will come and develop the area and that is what we are looking for. (NAN)

“Some of you who own plots here will also benefit from the road when completed.”