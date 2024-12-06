✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

FCTA introduces first fire fighting tech at Wuse market

Federal Capital Territory (FCTA)
Federal Capital Territory (FCTA)
    By Hussein Yahaya

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday announced the introduction of the first ever fire monitoring technology in one of its markets, the Wuse market. 

Flagging off fire sensitisations in all the markets in Abuja, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah on Thursday said: “This initiative is more than just an event, it is a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding lives, properties, and livelihoods in Abuja markets and in the FCT generally.”

Chief Obuah tested the installed technology by pressing the machine and the signal was sent automatically to the Fire Service. 

SPONSOR AD

Obuah said the installation was part of government’s responsibility to Nigerians as the traders will pay very little to get it. 

Another is the smoke detector that sends signals instantly to the Service station for their prompt response

Obuah noted that markets are vibrant hubs of economic activities and central to development, hence the need for fire safety sensitisation, especially, during dry seasons.

In his contribution, Nsor Ojiji, Acting MD/ CEO, Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) said they were stepping up collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve zero fire in FCT markets. 

In attendance was the Controller of FCT Fire Service, Engr. Zacchaeus Adebayo said the sensitisation was a yearly proactive measure to prevent market fire in the FCT.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories