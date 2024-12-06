FCTA introduces first fire fighting tech at Wuse market

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday announced the introduction of the first ever fire monitoring technology in one of its markets, the Wuse market.

Flagging off fire sensitisations in all the markets in Abuja, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah on Thursday said: “This initiative is more than just an event, it is a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding lives, properties, and livelihoods in Abuja markets and in the FCT generally.”

Chief Obuah tested the installed technology by pressing the machine and the signal was sent automatically to the Fire Service.

Obuah said the installation was part of government’s responsibility to Nigerians as the traders will pay very little to get it.

Another is the smoke detector that sends signals instantly to the Service station for their prompt response

Obuah noted that markets are vibrant hubs of economic activities and central to development, hence the need for fire safety sensitisation, especially, during dry seasons.

In his contribution, Nsor Ojiji, Acting MD/ CEO, Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) said they were stepping up collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve zero fire in FCT markets.

In attendance was the Controller of FCT Fire Service, Engr. Zacchaeus Adebayo said the sensitisation was a yearly proactive measure to prevent market fire in the FCT.