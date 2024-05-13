FCTA inducts desk officers to boost education

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inducted desk officers across all schools in the FCT towards enhancing educational service delivery. The induction ceremony, which…

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inducted desk officers across all schools in the FCT towards enhancing educational service delivery.

The induction ceremony, which was attended by Dr Samuel Atang, Head of Service of the FCTA, and other stakeholders, marked a milestone in the administration’s efforts to transform the FCT.

Dr Atang emphasised the critical role they would play in realising the vision of establishing a world-class city.

He reiterated the FCTA’s commitment to recognise and reward hard work and excellence, noting that the success of the FCTA Annual Staff Recognition and Award Ceremony was a testament.