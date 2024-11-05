FCTA explains disruption in water supply, apologises

The Federal Capital Territory Water Board has attributed the recent water disruption in many parts of Abuja to the rupture of a major pipeline due to contractor -related works.

The Acting General Manager of the Board, Mr Daniel Salka Audu, while addressing some of the consumers, explained that the sudden nature of the damage precluded any prior announcements.

While apologising to the residents of the territory, the Acting GM assured the public that proactive measures would be taken to prevent future occurrence.