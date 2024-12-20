FCTA demolishes unauthorised parks in Abuja

The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has demolished unauthorised parks at Apo Zone E, Gudu District, Abuja.

The department also demolished an illegal development on a green area in the district.

The Director of the department, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, said during the exercise in Abuja that the structure was built without government’s approval.

Galadima, who was at the scene along with the officials of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said that the action of the developer was a gross violation of the Abuja Master Plan.