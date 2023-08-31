FCTA, council train nurses in unity schools

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and the FCT Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education have held…

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and the FCT Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education have held a special scientific session and training on adolescent sexual reproductive health and youth-friendly services for nurses operating in unity schools.

Declaring the scientific session and training open, the Director, Nursing Services of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mrs Grace Leo Musa, said the training was organized to further update nurses working in federal unity schools in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

She urged participants to take the training seriously in order to enhance and upgrade their knowledge.

She said the topic for the special scientific session, ‘Adolescents Sexual Reproduction Health and Youth Friendly Services’, is timely, bearing the fact that nurses working in unity schools are faced with such challenges from students in the various schools.

She applauded the Federal Ministry of Education for giving nurses working under the ministry the opportunity to upgrade their knowledge and skills through the training, adding that participants also stand the advantage of gaining the six credit unit to qualify for their license renewal to enable them to continue and progress in the profession.

Comrade Peter Ojonuba of the Federal Ministry of Education pointed out the challenges of the shortage of nurses in the country’s medical institutions, especially the Federal Ministry of Education and the demand for such professionals in the services.

Responding, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Aham Nwachukwu, promised to brief the director, Human Resources with the aim of addressing the challenges raised at the training.

