FCTA commits over $1bn to education

The FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has said his administration has committed a total sum of $1,045,176,470 billion, amounting to approximately N177 billion, for the development of infrastructures in the education sector.

This, he said, was inclusive of the N3.5 billion counterpart funding from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The minister stated this at the sixth International Conference on Learning Cities held in Jubail industrial city, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, also noted that Abuja’s annual budget for the development of education has surpassed the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent.

Highlighting further the total investment in different sectors of education, Wike said a total of 21 primary and junior secondary schools were renovated completely, while a total of 30 senior secondary schools were also established.