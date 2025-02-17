FCTA builds civil servants’ leadership capacity

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced a capacity-building programme to nurture the leadership abilities of young civil servants for effective public service.

Mr Grace Adayilo, Head of FCT Civil Service, stated this in Abuja on Friday, at the opening of the 1st Cohort of the FCT Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (FCT LEAD-P).

Adayilo explained that the FCT LEAD-P was one of three core training programmes established under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), 2020 to 2025.

She said the programme specifically targets civil servants on grades level 10 to 14, made up of highly talented individuals deemed essential for the succession planning and transformation of the civil service.

According to her, the programme is strategically designed to attract, recruit and nurture the individuals through a comprehensive array of training activities. (NAN)