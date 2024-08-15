FCTA begins fertilizer distribution with 900 metric tons

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has kicked off the distribution of approximately 900 metric tonnes (30 trucks) of fertilisers to farmers in…

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has kicked off the distribution of approximately 900 metric tonnes (30 trucks) of fertilisers to farmers in the territory.

At the flag off ceremony held in Abuja, the minister revealed that the assorted fertilisers were donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to the FCT Administration (FCTA) for distribution to farmers in the nation’s capital.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the populace regarding the high cost of food items, Dr Mariya expressed the commitment of the administration to proactively implement measures to address the situation.

She said, “As you may recall, within the past two months we have undertaken several initiatives to enhance food production. In collaboration with the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, we achieved a significant milestone by providing farmers with a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs.

“Building on this success, we also successfully distributed the palliatives approved by Mr President, bringing much-needed relief and succour to the residents of the FCT.”

She assured that the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of FCTA had fully adhered to the distribution guidelines outlined by CBN, which included the setting up of a broad-based ad hoc committee to strategise and come up with distribution plans that would ensure the fertilisers reached the intended beneficiaries.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of FCTA, Lawan Kolo Geidam, said that the donation from CBN was apt and timely to mitigate the adverse impact of the current global food crisis exacerbated by climate change, low production and high prices on Nigerians.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Grace Adayilo, said, “I want to assure you that the people you see here today are farmers that have been certified by the committee as genuine farmers who have been in their different ways, adding value to the food production systems in the FCT.”