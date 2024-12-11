FCTA begins construction of staff quarters building for Law School

The FCT Administration has commenced the construction of staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School, Bwari in Bwari Area Council.

The Administration also approved the construction of two new hostels at the school.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the project, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the school was a property of the federal government and it would do everything necessary to support it.

He said, “This school is owned by the federal government. There’s nothing wrong with the federal government trying to provide facilities for the school. Mr. President mandated me to provide these facilities.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Latif Fagbemi (SAN), thanked Wike for making Mr. President approve the project.

Acting Executive Secretary, Engr. Richard Dauda, said the 10 blocks of four-bedroom structures would be delivered in nine months.