FCTA begins 2024 children mass deworming campaign February

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Public Health Department has announced that the 2024 Spill-over Mass Administration of Medicine (MAM) to deworm children against schistosomiasis and soil helminthiasis would begin on Feb. 17.

The initiative, which will run from February 17 to 21, was discussed at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN also reports that the MAM exercise will be carried out in four area councils – Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, and Kuje – targeting children between the ages of five and 14 years.

The campaign follows the suspension of the earlier MAM exercise in Abaji and Kwali in December 2024, which was delayed due to the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Dr Eunice Ogundipe, FCT Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), who was represented by Mrs Lami Ndayako, explained that the stakeholders meeting was aimed at sensitising the public to the upcoming MAM exercise.