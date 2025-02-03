FCTA bans usage of schools’ vehicles outside Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned principals of junior secondary schools in the territory not to use official schools’ vehicles outside the FCT.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Alhassan Sule, gave the warning during the 2024/ 2025 second term resumption meeting of principals with the management of the board.

He said, “The principals that have vehicles attached to their schools are not to give them out for trips outside FCT without the express approval of the management.”

He commended the action of the FCT minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for adopting the Whole School Strategy in giving public junior secondary and primary schools a facelift.

This move, he added, will enable the board’s schools to compete favourably with global dynamics in no distant time.