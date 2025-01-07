FCTA accuses iron coy of buying stolen manhole covers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has identified an iron smelting company as one of the alleged buyers of stolen manhole covers in Abuja.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Olayinka noted that some exhibits had been recovered from the company and were in the custody of the police

The media aide stated that “the company is located along Abuja – Kaduna Road, and ‘exhibits of interest’ have been recovered from the company and are in custody of the Police.

Recall that a viral video posted over the weekend had shown the level of damage done to manhole covers.

The Minister, who swiftly responded to the video, lamented that Nigerians could go to the devilish extent of removing sewage manhole covers on highways and selling them, thereby putting the lives of road users at risk, vowed that government will do everything necessary to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said it was sad that government would use public funds to put amenities in place for the use of Nigerians, and criminally minded Nigerians will remove the amenities and sell them to Nigerians, who do not mind the danger their nefarious activities pose to their fellow Nigerians.

The FCT Minister thanked Nigerians, especially the man who took his time to record the video that went viral, describing his effort as demonstration of patriotism that the country desired

Wike vows to prosecuted arrested vandals

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that those arrested by the security agencies over alleged involvement in the removal of sewage manhole covers on highways in Abuja will be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The Minister also assured that the government will ensure that all buyers and users of the vandalized manhole covers and other vandalized public infrastructures will be apprehended and prosecuted for economic sabotage and putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

He also commended Nigerians for showing patriotism in speaking against the vandalisation, adding that “safeguarding public amenities is first and foremost, the duty of Nigerians, who are the owners and users of the amenities.”

The FCT Minister urged Nigerians, especially residents of the FCT to continue to use the social media positively as was done on the removal of the manhole covers, promising that “the government will always act promptly.”

He said; “Those stealing and buying amenities meant for the use of Nigerians are Nigerians themselves. They live among us and they are known. It is therefore important that patriotic Nigerians begin to expose them even before they carry out their devilish acts