FCT youths distance selves from hunger protest

The indigenous youths/residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the umbrella of FCT Youth Stakeholders (FYS) have distanced themselves from the planned nationwide hunger protest billed for August 1, 2024 in the country.

Addressing newsmen shortly after FCT youth engagement meeting in Abuja, yesterday, the spokesperson of the youth stakeholders, Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, said they are against the planned hunger protest because it is capable of being hijacked by hoodlums who may loot and cause breakdown of law and order in the territory.

He said the FCT indigenous youth/residents have no reason to join the hunger protest being organized by some faceless individuals, saying the APC led administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been able to identify with both the indigenous people and residents of the FCT.

He said, “We are not just dissociating; we want to tell them that we don’t want to see anybody coming from neighbouring states to protest in Abuja on August, 1, 2024, which is why we the FCT indigenes and residents, as well as 45 other civil society groups, decided to come together and resolve with one voice that we are not going to be part of the planned nationwide hunger protest.”

He added, “The FCT is our own, hence we will not allow anybody for political reasons to come down here and cause problem for us, because intelligence information at our disposal showed that some mercenaries have been hired from Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi states to come to Abuja to carry out the hunger protest, and we are ready to resist them.”