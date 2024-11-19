✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sports

FCT wins 5th Silas Agara Karate Championship

    By Joshua Odeyemi

Team FCT emerged as the winner of the Fifth Silas Ali Agara National Karate Championship which took place at the Velodrome of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at the weekend.

The results sheet signed by Chimezie Asiegbu, secretary general and Dave Jegede, Technical Director, Karate Federation of Nigeria, (KFN) showed that team FCT took first with seven gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

Strata Team came second with six gold while Team Taraba State bagged three gold, three silver and three bronze medals to pick the third position.

In the senior team Kumite female, Shine-On Academy won gold, NSCDC Team took the Silver while Team Kano and Team Delta won bronze.

Nasarawa, Abia, Plateau, Imo, Benue and Kogi were the only state teams without a medal to show for their participation.

The 4-day championship attracted 21 Karate clubs and State teams from across the country, according to the sponsor of the championship and President of the KFN, Hon Silas Ali Agara.

Hon Silas Agara who was a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State called on corporate organisations to continue supporting sports.

He said, the junior individual kumite eliminations for male categories range from 55kg, 61 kg and 68kg and the female categories consist of 48kg, 53kg and 59kg.

Agara said athletes competed in the senior kumite male categories 60, 67 and 75 kgs while the females battled in the 50, 55 and 61kg categories.

 

