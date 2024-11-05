FCT: Widows, petty traders empowered

A councillor representing the central ward in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Mohammed Yusuf Nas, on Saturday, empowered over 500 petty women traders and widows in the area.

Nas, who is the deputy speaker of the council, while speaking during the presentation of undisclosed cash to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was to support the less privileged, especially widows and petty women traders.

He said the support was born out of his desire for women and the widows to engage in petty trading that will enable them to cater for their families amid the economic hardships in the country.

He said the women were selected from Dagiri, Anguwar Dodo, Anguwar Gwari/Bassa as well as Kutunku and Quarters.

The deputy speaker, who said over 500 were offered the cash grants, added that 200 youths were earlier empowered through hands/skills acquisition programmes.