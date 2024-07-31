FCT: Vigilantes get operational vehicle, cash for rescuing kidnap victims

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, rewarded members of local vigilance groups in Kwali Area Council for rescuing four kidnapped victims. The rescued victims…

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, rewarded members of local vigilance groups in Kwali Area Council for rescuing four kidnapped victims.

The rescued victims were presented to the Minister at Kaita Gembu, a community in Kwali, when he visited the area to inspect an ongoing road project.

Wike, who expressed admiration for the display of brevity and courage by the vigilance groups, said the operation vehicle and the undisclosed amount of cash gift will motivate them for more actions against insecurity.

While he urged all residents to work with the administration to ensure that criminal elements and their evil activities were eliminated, he reiterated commitment to implementing policies that are people oriented.

According to him, the rural road projects across the six Area councils were part of the efforts of President Bola Tinubu towards alleviating economic hardship of the people.

He also used the occasion to call on leaders at all levels within the communities to shun people who want to disguise as anti-government protesters but have the intention to unleash mayhem.

Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya said the victims were allegedly picked from their homes in Kuje Area Council and smuggled into Kwali forest, by the kidnappers.

One of the rescued victims, Isaac Gbemu, said, “ we were in our house around midnight when we heard gunshots. Initially, we thought it was armed robbers, but when the people broke into the compound, we discovered they were kidnappers.’’