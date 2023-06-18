FCT residents want more healthcare provision

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have called on the government to provide more healthcare facilities in the territory. The residents made the call during…

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have called on the government to provide more healthcare facilities in the territory.

The residents made the call during the medical outreach programme of a faith-based organisation anchored by the Winners House of Faith International Church, Abuja.

Medical practitioners say an increase in government’s healthcare budget would make it more accessible to citizens.

There are concerns that the FCT, especially in the rural areas, with only 239 health care facilities out of 30,000 available nationwide.

The medical team leader, Dr Ndidi Ilodiba, said the emigration of medical professionals is worsening the gap in the recommended staff- patients ratio and accessibility of healthcare in the country.

The senior pastor of the church, Dr Kufre-Abasi Eyo, called on public spirited individuals to help the less-privileged in the society.

A member of the church, Annie George, called for collaboration between the government and private sector to bridge the healthcare gap in the country.

A beneficiary of the medical outreach, Ada Eze, expressed satisfaction with the medical attention she received from the medical team.

