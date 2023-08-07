FCT residents laud clamp down on ‘one chance’ syndicates

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the ongoing effort by the FCT Administration (FCTA) to rid the territory of “one chance” robbers.…

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the ongoing effort by the FCT Administration (FCTA) to rid the territory of “one chance” robbers.

The residents gave the commendation in Abuja on Saturday during the ongoing raid on one chance operators, illegal motor parks and motorists engaged in illegal parking in the city.

A resident, Mr Aminu Usman, described the initiative as a “welcome development”, stressing that the effort would ensure safety of public transportation within the city.

Usman disclosed that he was once a victim of one chance operators when he first came into the city, explaining that the operators collected N3,000 from him for a trip of N300.

He further said, “One of my friends was also a victim on his way to AYA from Gwarinpa. He had his valuables stolen.

“This initiative will significantly address the menace of once chance operators and encourage residents to board taxis at designated motor parks where they can make complaints when they are shortchanged.”

Also, Mrs Josephine Michael, who lives in Life Camp, Abuja, said that the effort to rid the city of one chance operators would make residents feel safe and secure.

She said, “I am always afraid whenever I want to board a vehicle, particularly at night, in the city, because I do not want to enter the wrong taxi and end up with one chance.

“I really commend the FCTA for taking the bold step to ensure that residents feel safe whenever they need to take a taxi.”

Mr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control of the FCTA Task Force, said, “We realised that when we dislodged illegal motor parks, the operations of one chance syndicates will significantly reduce.(NAN)

