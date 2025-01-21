FCT Police Commissioner’s son dies in road accident

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olatunji Disu, has lost his son, Tunde, in a motor accident.

Details of the incident are sketchy as of the time of this report, but DailyTrust gathered that it happened on Monday, the same day Disu paid a condolence visit to CSP A.A. Sambo, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ushafa Division, who also lost his son.

During the visit, the CP conveyed heartfelt sympathies to CSP Sambo and his family, offering words of comfort and assurance of the Command’s unwavering support in this moment of grief.

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Command, the CP prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul and for divine strength to uphold the family through this irreplaceable loss.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, proved abortive, as her telephone number was repeatedly unreachable.

She was yet to respond to a text message sent to her at press time.