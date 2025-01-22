✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FCT police commissioner loses son in car crash

fct police commissioner, cp olatunji disu
fct police commissioner, cp olatunji disu

The FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, lost his son in a car accident that occurred on Monday.

Our correspondent learnt that the CP was in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, to condole the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ushafa Division, CSP AA Sambo, when he received the news of his son’s death.

However, the circumstances surrounding the CP’s son’s death are still unclear.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, has yet to confirm the report, as calls put across to her were not answered.

Also, calls put across to the CP were not answered.

