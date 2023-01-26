FCT pensioners protest 33 months’ arrears

We will pay before May 29 – FCTA Pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest at the entrance of…

We will pay before May 29 – FCTA

Pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest at the entrance of the FCT Administration (FCTA) secretariat demanding payment of their 33 months pension arrears.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), said they had last year planned for a peaceful assembly at the secretariat but that the minister assured them that their arrears would be paid which till date had not been paid.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman of the union, Mohammed Bida, said they occupied the entrance of the FCTA to draw the attention of the minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to his unfulfilled promise.

Bida explained that the consequential adjusted pension (33 months) which circular came out in 2019, had since been implemented by the Area Council Pension Board with full payment and that it remained the FCTA to do its part.

The Director, FCTA Human Resources, Mohammed Bashir, who addressed the retired staff, told them that their arrears would be paid on or before May 29, 2023.

He said, “The administration is concerned with the plight of its pensioners, but there are processes which we are almost done with. On or before May 29, 2023, all the arrears will be cleared.”