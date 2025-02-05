FCT: NSCDC rewards 23 personnel for outstanding performances in 2024

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has rewarded 23 personnel of the command for exhibiting outstanding performances in 2024.

The commandant presented monetary rewards and medals to the officers and men at a ceremony on Monday in Abuja.

Odumosu said the reward was in recognition of excellence, dedication, commitment, relentless service and a testament to hard work and passion of personnel in 2024.

The commandant enjoined other personnel to take a cue from the awardees and prove themselves worthy through their dedication and service to the corps, adding that there is reward in diligence and hard work. (NAN)