FCT natives welcome upward review of land compensation

The indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths and Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have commended the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for his decision to initiate an immediate upward review and upgrading of land compensation rates from 2014 to 2025 rate in order to align with global standards.

President of the AOIYEO, Commandant Isaac David, who gave the commendation when he spoke with journalists at the weekend, said the move by Wike marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to ensure fair compensation for indigenous people of Abuja.

He said, “This upward review of land compensation rate underscores our age-long demand for equitable treatment of our people since 2014 and the government must be commended for ensuring that those affected by land acquisition policies are compensated fairly.”

SPONSOR AD

He said the people of FCT appreciated the minister and the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Christopher Zakka Maikailangu, for seeing the importance of balancing development needs with the rights and welfare of the indigenous communities.