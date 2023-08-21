FCT Ministry: Comr Amagbo Congratulates Wike

It is with great pleasure and sense of satisfaction that I join other well meaning Nigerians, both home and abroad, to celebrate achiever, a trailblazer…

It is with great pleasure and sense of satisfaction that I join other well meaning Nigerians, both home and abroad, to celebrate achiever, a trailblazer and a leader par excellence.

Indeed, your nomination and subsequent approval by the Nigerian Senate as a Minister designate did not come as a surprise. Your rCongratulationsecord of excellent service as a Council Chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and an uncommon Governor of Rivers State stand sky above the ground as one that will be remembered for generations.

These and many more are the reasons why I joyfully celebrate your coming as the minister of FCT, Abuja and look forward to your contributions in taking the City to an even greater height and the Nation at large.

Once again, Congratulations His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON. Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Signed: Comr Donald Amagbo(rpa)MD/CEO, ADM Outdoor Media Ltd.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...