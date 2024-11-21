✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

FCT minister tasks Africans on girl-child education

File Photo: girl-child education
File Photo: girl-child education
    By Layeifa Johnny 

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmud, has urged Africans to adopt a culture of continuous learning and promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education for girls to bridge critical skill gaps. 

Speaking at the 10th Biennial International Seminar on Management Development for Women in Africa, held at Nassarawa State University, the minister noted that investing in girls’ education and prioritizing education at all levels is crucial to unlocking African women’s potential.

Represented by Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Dr. Mahmud commended the seminar’s focus on equipping participants with skills to foster gender inclusion in leadership, entrepreneurship, and governance. 

SPONSOR AD

She acknowledged women’s progress in breaking barriers and ascending to positions of power but noted that there was still much work to be done. 

Ambassador Chris Onwuka, seminar convener, highlighted women’s pivotal role in Africa’s socio-economic landscape, particularly in Nigeria. 

“Women add immense value to Nigeria’s economic growth. Investing in their development is not only an ethical imperative but also a practical solution for boosting national productivity and innovation,” he said.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories