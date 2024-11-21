FCT minister tasks Africans on girl-child education

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmud, has urged Africans to adopt a culture of continuous learning and promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education for girls to bridge critical skill gaps.

Speaking at the 10th Biennial International Seminar on Management Development for Women in Africa, held at Nassarawa State University, the minister noted that investing in girls’ education and prioritizing education at all levels is crucial to unlocking African women’s potential.

Represented by Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Dr. Mahmud commended the seminar’s focus on equipping participants with skills to foster gender inclusion in leadership, entrepreneurship, and governance.

She acknowledged women’s progress in breaking barriers and ascending to positions of power but noted that there was still much work to be done.

Ambassador Chris Onwuka, seminar convener, highlighted women’s pivotal role in Africa’s socio-economic landscape, particularly in Nigeria.

“Women add immense value to Nigeria’s economic growth. Investing in their development is not only an ethical imperative but also a practical solution for boosting national productivity and innovation,” he said.