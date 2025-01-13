FCT-IRS urges companies, MDAs, employers to file employee annual returns

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has urged private companies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government and all other employers of labour in the FCT to file their employee annual tax returns for 2024, before the deadline of January 31, 2025.

This is in compliance with Section 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) and the PAYE Regulations, which mandate all employers of labour in the FCT to file annual returns of all emoluments paid to their employees and the total taxes, not later than 31st January of every year.

The returns are to be filed using the prescribed forms provided by the FCT-IRS.

The Acting Executive Chairman, Mr Michael Ango, at a stakeholder’s engagement for 2025, stated that the filing of the employee annual returns by all employees is a mandatory provision of the law and that failure to do so will attract penalties and other sanctions which the FCT-IRS will not hesitate to impose on defaulters.

He further stated that the best form of compliance is voluntary compliance, which the FCT-IRS expects from all taxpayers in the FCT.

Ango, therefore, enjoined all private organisations, MDAs, government-owned enterprises and even sole proprietorships that are employers of labour in the FCT to comply with their tax obligations in order to avoid sanctions, but more importantly, to contribute to the development of the FCT into a truly modern city.