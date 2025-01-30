FCT-IRS seeks EFCC’s collaboration on tax compliance

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has sought collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance tax compliance in the FCT.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Michael Ango, during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, at the commission’s corporate headquarters on Wednesday, said the partnership was important because of the statutory roles of both agencies.

Mr Ango stated that the engagement with the EFCC was in line with the mandate of the FCT-IRS to collaborate with agencies such as the EFCC towards improving tax compliance in the FCT.

He noted that one of the major initiatives of the FCT-IRS in 2025 is the harmonisation of revenue collection and administration in the FCT and to achieve this, the support and collaboration of all persons and agencies such as the EFCC would be required.

This is to ensure that all revenue due to the FCT is collected and accounted for in a transparent manner and to enhance ease of doing business and improve revenue generation.

In his remarks, the EFCC chairman, Mr Olukoyede, thanked the FCT-IRS chairman and his team for the visit and expressed willingness to partner with the service to improve revenue collection in the FCT.

Olukoyede said the commission was in partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other state internal revenue services and therefore would be willing to partner with the FCT-IRS to shore up its collections.