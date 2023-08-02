FCT-IRS rakes in N98.5bn in 7 months

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) collected the sum of N98,579,312,517.94 from January to July, showing a remarkable increase from the N65,757,760,389.50 collected…

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) collected the sum of N98,579,312,517.94 from January to July, showing a remarkable increase from the N65,757,760,389.50 collected during the same period in 2022.

The Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, disclosed this while addressing members of staff during a virtual meeting.

Abdullahi expressed appreciation for their diligent efforts and acknowledged that achieving over N33b higher than the previous year’s collection indicated effective strategies and practices being implemented.

The FCT-IRS boss commended the staff on their exceptional performance and encouraged them to continue their unwavering commitment, aiming to surpass the revenue target set for 2023. He emphasised that their continued dedication was crucial, especially in these times when government at all levels was actively working to enhance its revenue base.

He noted that the management of FCT-IRS under his leadership had been relentless in its effort to establish a robust institutional framework to support the service’s operations, hence that gradually the benefits of the ongoing endeavours had become evident, contributing to the remarkable results achieved.

Addressing concerns about the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, Abdullahi reassured the staff that the service was fully aware of the challenges they faces.

He pledged that every possible measure within the provisions of the budget would be taken to improve their well-being, ensuring that they received what was due to them.

